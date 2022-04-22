World Share

Riots Erupt in Sweden After Planned Quran Burning

Violent clashes erupted in Sweden after anti-Muslim activists held rallies that planned to include burning Islam's holy book, the Quran. Counter protests broke out against the far-right rallies, which eventually turned violent. Dozens were injured in scuffles as cars were set on fire. Condemnation against the planned burnings poured in from across the Muslim World. How can governments balance the need to protect freedom of expression with preventing potential hate crimes? Guests: Yasser Louati President of the Committee for Justice and Liberties Jan Rath Professor of Urban Sociology at the University of Amsterdam