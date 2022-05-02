POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
07:41
BizTech
Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Russia stops the supply of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, after both countries rejected Moscow's demand for payment in roubles. State-owned energy major, Gazprom has halted flows from the Yamal pipeline which funnels natural gas from Western Siberia to the Polish-German border. The move could trigger an energy crisis in Bulgaria because it depends on Russia for 73% of its gas supplies. Poland could also struggle as it had expected to meet half of its needs this year, through these shipments. Both Warsaw and Sofia have protested the move and say they will seek legal recourse. For more on the energy crisis, we were joined by independent analyst, Neil Atkinson in Paris. #NaturalGas #Bulgaria #Poland
May 2, 2022
