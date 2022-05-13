POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Interview
25:00
World
This week, Africa Matters’ Adesewa Josh has an exclusive interview with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a revolutionary soldier turned politician who has been in office for nearly four decades. We then travel to Zimbabwe, where the government is encouraging farmers to boost wheat farming as global supplies dry up. And a mining company in South Africa says it’s on track to cut carbon emissions by using green machinery, but residents demand it does more.
May 13, 2022
