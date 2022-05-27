POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
50 companies applied to list on Tadawul exchange this year
03:58
BizTech
50 companies applied to list on Tadawul exchange this year
Rising international oil prices and the success of Saudi Aramco's stock market listing are encouraging other companies in Saudi Arabia to sell shares to the public. At the beginning of this year, 50 Saudi firms had announced plans to list on the country's Tadawul stock exchange, through Initial Public Offerings. But as global economies slow, international investors appear less willing to place fresh bets. And that could knock the wind out of the sails for the Kingdom's IPO boom. We spoke to Tranversal Consulting President and author of the book, Saudi Inc, Ellen Wald. She explains the factors driving the boom in Saudi Arabia's stock market listings and what could make it go bust. #SaudiArabia #Tadawul #Aramco
May 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?