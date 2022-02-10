POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia's economy expands 6.8% in Q4 of 2021
03:43
BizTech
Saudi Arabia's economy expands 6.8% in Q4 of 2021
Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the fastest pace of annual growth in almost ten years. High oil prices boosted the kingdom's oil income by 10.8% according to preliminary estimates. Non-oil sectors grew 5% in the same period, but have slowed again, in the first month of this year as COVID-19 cases surged. Independent analyst, Neil Atkinson joined us live from Paris to discuss more on Saudi Arabian economy. #SaudiArabiaEconomy #SaudiArabiaOilIncome #SaudiArabia2021GDP
February 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?