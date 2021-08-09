POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California's Dixie fire now second largest in state history
Dixie Fire, currently raging through northern California, has become the second largest wildfire in the state's history. After devastating the small historic town of Greenville, it has expanded in size and continues to threaten more communities. In the meantime, a federal judge has asked the Pacific Gas and Electric, to provide an explanation for the potential role it may have played in starting two fires in the region. Ediz Tiyansan reports.
August 9, 2021
