Conservative British MP dies after being stabbed several times
01:57
World
A British member of Parliament was killed as he was meeting people in his local constituency. 69-year-old David Amess was a veteran conservative politician and was stabbed multiple times by a man who was arrested at the scene. Police are now treating the murder as a terrorist incident. The killing has shocked politicians from all parties and raised questions about their personal security. Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Westminster. #DavidAmess #StabbingAttack #UK
October 16, 2021
