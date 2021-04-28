POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African President Ramaphosa testifies at Zuma corruption inquiry
02:56
World
South African President Ramaphosa testifies at Zuma corruption inquiry
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying before an inquiry into allegations of corruption by his predecessor. The commission is looking into reports of rampant fraud in the government of former president Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa says the ruling ANC party should have done more to prevent corruption while Zuma was in power. Political analyst, Bernard Sebake weighs in. #Zumacorruptioninquiry
April 28, 2021
