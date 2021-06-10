POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ProPublica reveals 25 richest Americans paid 3.4% 'true tax' | Money Talks
05:42
BizTech
ProPublica reveals 25 richest Americans paid 3.4% 'true tax' | Money Talks
Some of the world's richest people, like Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos, have avoided paying federal income taxes. Website ProPublica says it's seen leaked tax returns and alleges that in some years, the billionaires paid little or no tax. It may come as no surprise to many. But as Liz Maddock reports, it's the first time such detailed information has been made public. For more, Director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University, Joann Weiner joins us from Watsonville, California. #US #Tax #Billionaires
June 10, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?