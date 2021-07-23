BizTech Share

Richard Branson: First billionaire in space but is he beating Bezos and Musk?

British billionaire Richard Branson has finally achieved his life-long dream of becoming an Astronaut. His grin was extra-wide because he managed to beat Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to become the first person to reach space in his own spacecraft, the sleek and stylish “Unity 22”. But of course Bezos thinks he's wiped that smile right off his face by flying higher and for longer in his ship the 'New Shephard' So who is winning the billionaire space race? and who is the 'greatest of all time' entrepreneur - THE GOAT?