POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Richard Branson: First billionaire in space but is he beating Bezos and Musk?
26:00
BizTech
Richard Branson: First billionaire in space but is he beating Bezos and Musk?
British billionaire Richard Branson has finally achieved his life-long dream of becoming an Astronaut. His grin was extra-wide because he managed to beat Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to become the first person to reach space in his own spacecraft, the sleek and stylish “Unity 22”. But of course Bezos thinks he's wiped that smile right off his face by flying higher and for longer in his ship the 'New Shephard' So who is winning the billionaire space race? and who is the 'greatest of all time' entrepreneur - THE GOAT?
July 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?