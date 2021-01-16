POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A New Reality | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
01:46
World
The Capitol insurrection has sealed the political fate of Donald Trump but will Trumpism linger? Inside America host Ghida Fakhry gives us her take in this week’s In Short. Watch the full programme here: https://youtu.be/n5EV6I4ksMo Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
January 16, 2021
