Russia and China agree to build a joint lunar space station

Russia and China have unveiled plans for a joint lunar space station. They are still deciding whether the facility will be on the surface of the moon, in orbit or both. The announcement comes a few months after the United States said it plans to return to the moon in 2024. Christopher Conselice, Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at the University of Manchester, weighs in. #jointlunarspacestation