What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Four dead after fireworks factory explosion in Turkey

Four people are killed and around 100 injured in an explosion that rock a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, says Turkish health minister. Turkey's Donations to Combat Covid-19 👉 http://trt.world/138x ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #fireworks #fireworksfactory #TurkeyFireworks