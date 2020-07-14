POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK bans Huawei from 5G networks | Money Talks
07:54
BizTech
UK bans Huawei from 5G networks | Money Talks
Despite a global slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, China's international trade increased beyond expectations in June. But its relations with other major economies are worsening. The UK has announced it's banning its telecommunications networks from using Huawei's technology on national security grounds. It comes after the US slammed Beijing's expansion in the disputed South China Sea as 'illegal'. The growing rift with some of its largest markets could slam the brakes on the world's second-largest economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Roderic Wye, an Associate Fellow with the Asia programme at Chatham House. #Huawei #5G #UK
July 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?