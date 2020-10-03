World Share

US President Trump receives experimental Covid-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump is receiving experimental drugs for what the White House describes as mild symptoms of Covid-19. The president has been hospitalised, but remains in power. Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been given the all-clear. But several of Trump's top aides have tested positive. Liz Maddock reports the president is likely to be hospitalised for several days. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #Covid19 #Infection