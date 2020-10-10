POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US foreign policy fact-check
US foreign policy fact-check
Foreign policy featured heavily in Thursday’s vice-presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and nominee Kamala Harris. The sides argued over US policies towards China, Russia and the Middle East. The Biden campaign had also recently criticised President Trump’s policy towards Turkey. Our defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar looks at how foreign affairs figure in the race for the White House. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #WhiteHouse #ForeignPolicy #USElection
October 10, 2020
