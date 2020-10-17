World Share

Wildfires rage on Africa's tallest mountain in Tanzania

Africa's tallest peak is on fire. Strong winds and dry weather are hampering efforts to bring blazes under control on Mount Kilimanjaro. As Yasin Eken reports, the fires have been raging for five days.