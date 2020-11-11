POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
02:40
World
Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
The global success of a scientific couple has left Germany's Turkish community with a deep sense of pride. The pair, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, hit the world's headlines this week with the news that they'd found a vaccine that could combat the coronavirus. Their research company BioNTech is now worth billions of dollars. TRT World's Sibel Karkus is in Berlin with more on the couple whose Turkish parents came to Germany as migrant workers. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #pfizervaccine #pfizer #biontech
November 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?