Doomsday Preppers: Survival camps in US cater to new fears
Have you ever wondered what you would do in an apocalypse? Well, if you have doubts about how you’d fare in a doomsday scenario, a new breed of off-the-grid survival camps may be the answer. These ranches don’t target traditional doomsday preppers but rather, the middle-class worried about their vulnerability in city centres and suburbs. Natasha Hussain has the story. #doomsdaypreppers #doomsday #apocalypse
December 24, 2019
