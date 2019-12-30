POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protests over inequality rock South American nations | Money Talks
02:56
BizTech
Protests over inequality rock South American nations | Money Talks
Another region that's been rocked by unrest this year is South America. While the continent has made economic strides in recent years, many people are still frustrated. In Bolivia and Venezuela, anger has been directed at presidents clinging to power. In Ecuador, a proposed end to energy subsidies sparked protests, while in Colombia, inequality fueled anger. But, as Sibel Karkus reports, Chile has been at the forefront of demonstrations. #Chile #FuelShortages #Venezuela
December 30, 2019
