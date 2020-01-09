POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese kids learn coding to get a head start | Money Talks
01:46
BizTech
Chinese kids learn coding to get a head start | Money Talks
It's a growing industry in China and it's being driven by a very young market. The skills needed for computer programming and coding are being taught more and more in schools, and in private agencies to some very young pupils. It's part of China's push to develop the country's artificial intelligence technology, and middle class parents are doing their best to give their children a head start in a developing industry. Francis Collings reports. #China #Coding #ComputerProgramming
January 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?