What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Trudeau says Ukraine plane likely shot down by Iranian missile

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence suggests the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday was mistakenly shot down by Iran. Trudeau says evidence indicates an Iranian surface-to-air missile hit the plane. Iran denies the allegations and is calling on Canada to share its intelligence. 176 people, many of them from Iran and Canada, were killed in the crash. Natasha Hussain has the story. #TrudeauIran #UkrainePlane #IranCrash