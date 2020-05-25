World Share

Michele Gelfand on COVID-19's Correlation With Culture

Nations have tried to bring the coronavirus under control albeit with varying degrees of success. South Korea and Singapore seemed to contain the virus quickly, but then others like the US and the UK have struggled with soaring infection rates and devastating death tolls. Why is that? We ask psychologist Michelle Gelfand, who says it could be down to cultural factors. Guest: Michele Gelfand Author of 'Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire Our World'