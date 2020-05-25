POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Michele Gelfand on COVID-19's Correlation With Culture
07:46
World
Michele Gelfand on COVID-19's Correlation With Culture
Nations have tried to bring the coronavirus under control albeit with varying degrees of success. South Korea and Singapore seemed to contain the virus quickly, but then others like the US and the UK have struggled with soaring infection rates and devastating death tolls. Why is that? We ask psychologist Michelle Gelfand, who says it could be down to cultural factors. Guest: Michele Gelfand Author of 'Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire Our World'
May 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?