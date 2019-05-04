World Share

Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh orders 2.1M people to evacuate

At least 12 people have been killed as the strongest storm to hit the Indian subcontinent struck Bangladesh on Saturday. Tropical Cyclone Fani has been downgraded to a deep depression, according to India's Meteorological Department, as the storm hit Bangladesh. The government there's moved more than a million people into emergency shelters to wait out the storm. Reagan Des Vignes reports.