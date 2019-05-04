POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh orders 2.1M people to evacuate
01:23
World
At least 12 people have been killed as the strongest storm to hit the Indian subcontinent struck Bangladesh on Saturday. Tropical Cyclone Fani has been downgraded to a deep depression, according to India's Meteorological Department, as the storm hit Bangladesh. The government there's moved more than a million people into emergency shelters to wait out the storm. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #cyclone #Fani #cycloneFani
May 4, 2019
