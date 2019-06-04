World Share

American Women Votes: Women's right to vote passed 100 years ago

One hundred years ago, American women reached a milestone in their march for independence. A resolution allowing women the right to vote passed both chambers of congress. While more women are represented in congress than ever, in some states women's rights are being eroding. Despite women making up a large portion of the ballot today, some say the right to vote is taken for granted. Sally Ayhan is in Baltimore with the story