Toy Story 4 | Cinema | Showcase

'To Infinity and Beyond,' the catchphrase made famous by Buzz Lightyear says a lot about the movie franchise. When Pixar Studios released the first one in 1995 it marked a milestone in animation. The never-before-seen technique combined with characters like Lightyear, Sheriff Woody Pride -a 50s cowboy- and Slinky dog created a sensation. And, as Showcase's Alican Pamir tells that the recently released fourth instalment is expected to be just as epic. Griffin Schiller, Film Critic and Contributor for The Playlist 03:22 #ToyStory #ToInfinityandBeyond #Cinema
