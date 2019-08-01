POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
65-year-old Oklahoma woman tased by police for refusing to sign ticket
Body camera footage shows a police officer tasing 65-year-old Debra Hamil with a stun gun in the US state of Oklahoma after she refused to sign an $80 ticket. Hamil had driven away and when she was pulled over again, she kicked the officer while resisting arrest, according to an NBC News report. The incident soon made the rounds on social media, pointing to the hypocrisy of white privilege.
