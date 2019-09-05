World Share

Berimbau: The Rhythm of Capoeira

Slave trade influenced the global music scene on a vast scale. One example is capoeira; a martial art form, combining self-defence, acrobatics, dance and song. It was used by Brazilian slaves to disguise the fact that they were practising fight moves. Once outlawed, capoeira now transformed itself into a staple of Brazilian popular culture. And one thing is key to this practice. It is called berimbau, a wooden percussion instrument described as a musical bow with ancient African origins. #Berimbau #Capoeira #Culture