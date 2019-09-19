POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Seventh Continent: Pera Museum
The Seventh Continent: Pera Museum
One of the venues at the 16th Istanbul Biennial is the Pera Museum, the beating heart of the city's contemporary art scene. But the museum is not all about contemporary art. It is also known for its historic collections of artefacts, including an array of Orientalist paintings as well as traditional Turkish tiles and ceramics. And it is exactly that history laced theme the museum is playing with. Showcase Sena Arslan went there to see how. #TheSeventhContinent #IstanbulBiennial #PeraMuseum
September 19, 2019
