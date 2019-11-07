POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iron Silk Road: Train connecting China to Europe passes Turkey
02:32
World
Iron Silk Road: Train connecting China to Europe passes Turkey
The first freight train to make its way from China to Europe has passed through the Turkish capital. The China Railway Express is also called the "Iron Silk Road." It's part of Beijing's far-reaching 'Belt and Road' infrastructure project. China aims to use the train to transport goods across the two continents in less than two weeks. Shamim Chowdhury travelled to Ankara to meet it. #SilkRoad #BeltandRoadInitiative #China
November 7, 2019
