Venice Flooding: St Mar's Square closed over safety concerns
Most of the ancient Italian city of Venice remains underwater on Friday. Another surging high tide brought new flooding to its most iconic sites. The mayor closed St Marks Square fearing for the safety of tourists. On Tuesday, Venice suffered its second highest flood in history, and persistent heavy rains and high winds have kept the city inundated ever since. There are growing calls for the completion of flood defence works as climate change means this kind of flooding could become the norm. Simon McGregor-Wood reports
November 15, 2019
