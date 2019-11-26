POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
!! WARNING !! ONECOIN “BIGGEST CRYPTO SCAM” RUN BY MISSING CRYPTO QUEEN
Oxford-educated, "Forbes cover" and covered in jewels... Dr Ruja Ignatova promised to revolutionize the financial world (and make you very rich!) with her crypto-currency OneCoin. Millions believed her and invested around 5 BILLION DOLLARS!!! But crypto experts and law enforcement agencies believe IT IS ALL A SCAM! After being arrested by the FBI, her brother Konstantin Ingnatov has now pleaded GUILTY to fraud and conspiracy. As for Dr. Ruja Ignatova? She hasn't been seen since 2017....
November 26, 2019
