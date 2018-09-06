POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did Ukraine assassinate pro-Russian rebel leader Zakharchenko?
11:29
World
Did Ukraine assassinate pro-Russian rebel leader Zakharchenko?
The leader of a self-proclaimed separatist republic in eastern Ukraine has been killed in a bombing. Alexander Zakharchenko was prime minister of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. Moscow was quick to blame Ukraine, with President Putin calling his murder a crime aimed at destabilising a fragile regional peace. So who is behind his death, and will a power vacuum impact the conflict? Guests Sergey Markov – Director of the Institute of Political Studies and Professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Andrij Dobriansky – Ukranian political affairs specialist
September 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?