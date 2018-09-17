BizTech Share

Financial crisis: What lessons did we learn?

The global financial crisis provoked anger toward big banks and governments. Given the fall-out led perhaps to Brexit, to the rise of populism, to the arrival of Donald Trump how much have the rules changed? Are we any more secure? #financialcrisis #lehmanbrothers #trump Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.