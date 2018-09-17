POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Financial crisis: What lessons did we learn?
03:19
BizTech
Financial crisis: What lessons did we learn?
The global financial crisis provoked anger toward big banks and governments. Given the fall-out led perhaps to Brexit, to the rise of populism, to the arrival of Donald Trump how much have the rules changed? Are we any more secure? #financialcrisis #lehmanbrothers #trump Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?