How can the world stop polluting the oceans?
09:25
World
There are now five garbage-filled gyres in the world's oceans the largest and most notorious being the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, with its estimated 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic, spread across an area twice the size of Texas. The Ocean Cleanup group has come up with an invention that uses 600 meter pipes in the shape of a U. Can it work? Guest Sharon George - Lecturer specialising in environmental sustainability and green technology at Keele University #Waterpollution #Greatpacific
September 19, 2018
