Should schools ban smartphones?

In France students under the age of 15 are no longer allowed to use their phones during the school day. That means no browsing the web or checking social media feeds. But not everyone's on board. Some argue that phones are actually a valuable teaching resource. So are they a good tool for learning or too much of a distraction? Guests Luciano Meloni - Italian teacher at the Liceo Italiano school in Istanbul Duru Ayguven – Student at the Italiano School in Istanbul Richard Murphy - Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics, at the University of Texas in Austin #France #Smartphones #Education
September 20, 2018
