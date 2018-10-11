POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
KHABIB VICTORIOUS. McGregor’s trash talk sparks a brawl at UFC 229!​
26:00
World
KHABIB VICTORIOUS. McGregor’s trash talk sparks a brawl at UFC 229!​
Conor McGregor pleaded with his Russian opponent – Khabib Nurmagomedov - minutes before his crushing defeat. Did his trash talking attitude get him into trouble at UFC 229? And was it to blame for the violence between the teams after the fight? Joining us on the Nexus this week was seven time British kickboxing champion Khalid Ismail and Irish MMA journalist Peter Carroll. McGregor vs Khabib: criticism or racism? http://trt.world/kv7f Post-bout free-for-all eclipses UFC title fight http://trt.world/kv71 Is Conor McGregor racist? http://trt.world/kv7k How Khabib Won http://trt.world/kv7h #Nexus #MMA #KhabibMcGregor
October 11, 2018
