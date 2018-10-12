BizTech Share

Zimbabwe faces food and fuel shortages | Money Talks

There were hopes that Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa would somehow bring the country's economy from the brink of collapse when he replaced long-time leader, Robert Mugabe, last November. But almost a year on, Zimbabwe is running out of food, fuel and money. The government has launched reforms to try and fix its finances and shore-up foreign currency reserves. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it is facing a backlash that could further derail the economy. We also caught-up with Zimbabwe's minister for industry and commerce at the Turkey-Africa Business Forum here in Istanbul and began by asking him what the government's doing to address the crisis.