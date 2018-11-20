Record-breaking New York art auctions | Art investments | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The autumn auction season is in full swing, especially in New York. Last week, many collectibles broke records, and sold for huge amounts of money. The top earner was Christie's, which got the lion's share with over a billion dollars in revenue. A big thanks should go to David Hockney, who has produced the most expensive piece of art from any living artist today. To talk about the aftermath of Christie's auction, business reporter of artnet News Tim Schneider joins Showcase from New York. #DavidHockney #Christies #Showcase
November 20, 2018
