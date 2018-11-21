World Share

The War In Yemen: Estimated 85,000 children dead from famine

Clashes in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah have resumed amid pressure from the West to end a conflict that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. A leading charity has said that almost 85,000 children have died from acute malnutrition since early 2015. There are 14 million people in Yemen at risk of famine and 2.5 million of them are children and 400,000 young people are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition this year. For a look at what that means on the ground, TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar tells us the story of two hungry children trying to stay alive in Yemen. #Yemen #Famine #Starvation