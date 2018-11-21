POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War In Yemen: Estimated 85,000 children dead from famine
01:32
World
The War In Yemen: Estimated 85,000 children dead from famine
Clashes in Yemen's port city of Hodeidah have resumed amid pressure from the West to end a conflict that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. A leading charity has said that almost 85,000 children have died from acute malnutrition since early 2015. There are 14 million people in Yemen at risk of famine and 2.5 million of them are children and 400,000 young people are expected to suffer from severe malnutrition this year. For a look at what that means on the ground, TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar tells us the story of two hungry children trying to stay alive in Yemen. #Yemen #Famine #Starvation
November 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?