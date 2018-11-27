World Share

War On Drugs: Turkish NGO leads conference on drug addiction

Substance abuse be it alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs is a problem costing the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year. Tackling the problem is the main focus of a conference here in Istanbul. The Turkish Green Crescent hopes to lead a global initiative to come up with a different approach to bring an end to the crisis. Yasin Eken reports. #DrugAddiction #TurkishGreenCrescent