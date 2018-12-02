World Share

Rebuilding Iraq: Hundreds of schools remain damaged across Mosul

Last year during the battle against Daesh in Mosul, more than 600 schools were damaged. Yet this year, more than 800,000 students have enrolled in the city. Local officials across Iraq say they've received only a fraction of the money needed to rebuild. That's left many people concerned the challenge of getting an adequate education, may be affecting school children's mental health. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Iraq #war #rebuildingIraq