06:45
BizTech
UK MPs reject all alternative Brexit proposals | Money Talks
After British politicians seized control of the Brexit agenda in parliament on Wednesday, there was an expectation that a consensus would emerge on what to do next. But the EU withdrawal process is still in deadlock after MPs rejected eight alternative Brexit proposals. And in another bid to win support for her plan, Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to quit if parliament backs her deal. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on the Brexit battle we spoke to Karel Lannoo, CEO of the Centre for European Policy Studies. He joined us from Brussels. #Brexit #EUparliament #May
March 28, 2019
