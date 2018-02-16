World Share

South Korea's Entertainment Industry | A Look Into | Showcase

'K-entertainment' is taking the world by storm with South Korean music, TV dramas, cinema and videos of K-pop performers going viral online. But what you might not have seen are big and small screen offerings featuring everything from hardcore thrillers to the downright melodrama. What makes them unique is that they're visceral, and appeal to a global audience. For more on this, Showcase speaks to Jeff Son. Son is an expert on the K-Pop and the Korean entertainment industry.