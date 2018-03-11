POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Hundreds of Aleppo's cats saved by 'Cat man'
It was one of the longest and deadliest sieges of modern times. In the four-year battle for rebel-held Aleppo, thirty thousand people are reported to have lost their lives, and many thousands more fled. Now a year after the Syrian regime re-took the city, one man who survived the barrel bombs and gas attacks has returned to provide shelter for Aleppo's OTHER inhabitants. Elizabeth Maddock has more.
March 11, 2018
