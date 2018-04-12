World Share

Yugoslav War Crimes Trial: UN sentences Serbia's Seselj to 10 years

A UN court has overturned the acquittal of ultranationalist Serbian politician, Vojislav Seselj (PRONOUNCED VOY-iss-lav SHESH-elj), sentencing him to 10 years in jail for war crimes in former Yugoslavia Seselj was accused of committing war crimes against non-Serbs during Yugoslavia's war in the 1990s. He was aquitted in his original trial in 2014, but an appeal was filed two years later. On Wednesday, he was found guilty of inciting crimes with his nationalist speeches in Serbia. But Seselj won't serve his sentence - because he spent 12 years in detention before the previous trial. Refik Hodzic is an expert on transitional justice and was a former spokesperson of the International Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia in the Hague. He says the court's verdict on Seselj is a symbolic decision.