Turkey’s Euro 2024 dream
26:00
World
Turkey has handed in its bid to host UEFA’s European Football Championship of 2024. Beyond the Game takes a special look behind scenes at the Turkish game. From, it’s greatest players, to its greatest moments. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #Euro2024 #turkey
April 27, 2018
