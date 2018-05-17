Culture Share

Ara Dinkjian in 'Sultan Composers' | Music | Showcase

Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute is introducing classical Ottoman music to the world with a new project, 'Sultan Composers'. Showcase spoke to the renowned American-Armenian musician Ara Dinkjian who headlined the special concert held in Washington. Together with renowned Turkish conductor Musa Gocmen and accompanying musicians, Dinkjian performed pieces composed during various eras of the Ottoman Empire.