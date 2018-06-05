POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan’s former ISI chief Asad Durrani faces jail over new book | Interview
08:17
World
Pakistan’s former ISI chief Asad Durrani faces jail over new book | Interview
Asad Durrani was once the head of Pakistan's powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI. Now he's joined forces with his Indian counterpart, and co-authored a book 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace'. Following the book's launch in India, Durrani has been placed on the no-fly list and Pakistan's army has ordered an inquiry into his motives. Guest: Asad Durrani Former ISI chief and Author
June 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?