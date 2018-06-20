World Share

Turkey's electoral system explained

Since the 1960s, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council has been overseeing elections in the country and ensuring that it takes place under fair, transparent and equal conditions. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1